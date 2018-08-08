Garrett Yrigoyen Admits He Was Ignorant Of Offensive Instagram Likes Until He Met Becca

Garrett Yrigoyen’s coming clean about his controversial Instagram past! The man who won Becca Kufrin’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette’ says he was blinded by his own ignorance until he she set him straight!

Becca Kufrin, 28, gave Garrett Yrigoyen, 29, a talking to after she found out about his controversial social media past. Before he won over her heart on The Bachelorette, and became engaged to Kufrin on Monday night’s season finale, Yrigoyen was under a red hot spotlight for a history of hitting the “like” button on other controversial Instagram posts, including images and memes that poked fun at liberal women, trans people, undocumented immigrants, and Parkland high school student survivors. Yrigoyen came clean about his actions after they were discovered earlier in the season, and now, he says did believe in the messages portrayed in the Instagram posts.

“Initially, when I followed those accounts, it’s because I am a patriotic guy. I do support our troops and I love my country, so when I saw those posts in the beginning, I would just scroll through — I see a guy in uniform or something like that — and I would just scroll through and just, I don’t know, double tap,” Yrigoyen explained to our sister site, Variety, while sitting alongside fiancée, Becca Kufrin, following The Bachelorette finale. “I never looked into it or read the comment or tags, until [Kufrin] brought it up and talked to me and said, ‘Garrett, you can’t do that. You’ve got to read what you’re supporting and liking and not just take a picture for what it’s worth because people are tagging things and putting things below it that are associating it with an image, whereas other people are reading into it.’ Just because you’re not reading into it, doesn’t mean others aren’t. So she helped me see all sides.”

Yrigoyen was later asked to define if he does not believe in or agree with the messaging insinuated in the posts he liked on Instagram. “No, I did not,” he clarified, explaining, “I didn’t believe the messages I was liking. I was just scrolling through and double tapping.”

The outlet then went on to ask Yrigoyen about one specific post he liked, which contained an image of One of the controversial posts Yrigoyen liked was an image portraying that David Hogg, a survivor of the tragic Parkland shooting, was a crisis actor. “No, I don’t believe that David Hogg is a crisis actor,” Yrigoyen said when asked directly if he believes the image’s suggestion of Hogg. He explained: “That was another thing I had to educate myself on, and [Kufrin] helped me do that. I initially didn’t even know what a crisis actor was, so that’s a part of me growing and just being more educated in what I’m actually supporting and liking.”

Ahead of the interview, Yrigoyen admitted that he thought he would lose Kufrin for good after the scandal came to light. “I was really worried, but I feel like she knew who I was as a person and that I didn’t stand behind those likes and that I was a better person than i was presenting on my social media,” Garrett explained during the live After the Final Rose show on August 6. “She believed in that and, like I said, I’m sorry. She knows I didn’t mean to hurt or offend anybody. It made us stronger as a couple.”

Kufrin said she never considered leaving Garrett just because of his Instagram likes. However, she did confirm that they had lengthy conversations about it after the story went viral, as revealed in the interview.