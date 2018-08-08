‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Premiere: Best Dressed — Constance Wu, Awkwafina & More Pics

It’s set to be one of the biggest movies of the year, and the film’s stars were shining bright at the Los Angeles premiere on August 7. See the most gorgeous dresses below!

It was all about the glitz and glamour at the Crazy Rich Asians film premiere in Los Angeles on August 7. Constance Wu wore a silver Ralph & Russo gown that was simply stunning and so elegant. Nora Lum aka Awkwafina brought massive drama, wearing “a pink long sleeve silk-satin gown with red bow detail” by Reem Acra. She accessorized with a Le Vian diamond and ruby ring and wore Giuseppe Zanotti’s Gold Mirror Leather ‘BETTY’ Platform Sandals. We can’t wait to see this movie!

Gemma Chan wore a stunning, strapless, sequin Oscar De La Renta midi dress. She really stood out on the carpet! Kris Aquino was shining bright in a yellow mermaid gown. Yellow is a hot color this season, and she really rocked it to perfection. Amy Cheng wore a nude, embellished mermaid gown with a sweetheart neckline — I love that all these stars really wore glamorous dresses to the premiere! See all the best dresses in the gallery attached above!

Shadowhunter star Katherine McNamara wore a two-piece green suit that was tailored to perfection. Chloe Bennet wore a similar color — a gorgeous hunter green Tadashi Shoji dress. It had sexy cut-outs at her waist, and a thigh-high slit. Black-ish star Yara Shahidi wore a gorgeous red ruffled Prada dress that was perfect for the occasion. Age appropriate, flirty and fun! Of course, the men looked hot, too! They wore a variety of colored tuxedos — Henry Golding had us swooning in a sea-foam green jacket!