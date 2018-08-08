Chrissy Teigen Shares Unrecognizable Bathroom Selfie With Double Chin & Pore Strips & We Love It

Is Chrissy Teigen the most relatable celeb ever? Chrissy revealed on Instagram that she loves clearing her blackheads and making funny faces in the bathroom. See her hilarious double chin pic!

Chrissy Teigen created another social media masterpiece on August 7 when she let her followers in on a little beauty secret. Just like you and me, Chrissy loves herself a good Bioré pore strip session every once in awhile. The Lip Synch Battle host posted a series of hilarious clips to her Instagram stories showing her hanging out in bed with a blackhead strip on her nose and chin, with her hair up in a towel. The picture of glamour! She poked fun at the situation by scrunching her face up so that she had a double chin. Instantly relatable. If we didn’t already know that was Chrissy, we’d have a hard time recognizing her. See that funny pic below.

She followed up the pic with a couple clips in which she explained what she was about to do next in gory detail. “I like to pull these off slowly and then tilt them towards the light so I can see each little mountain. Each tiny mountain and then I like to take my finger and brush the blackheads to the side, so I can see their length. After that I take the strip and I fold it into quarters. That concludes my story entitled If Only Hannibal Lector Liked Biore Nose Strips.” Don’t act like you don’t do the same thing when you’re home by yourself!

Chrissy’s currently in Bali with husband John Legend and their two kids, two-year-old Luna and newborn son Miles. Haters can hate, but Chrissy’s going to continue sharing candid photos and videos about motherhood. Trolls went after her for breastfeeding Miles in public, so what did she do? Post another topless breastfeeding pic!

She also shared a powerful post giving her followers a closeup look at her stretch marks from giving birth two months earlier. She wants other moms to know that they’re not going through it alone! “I don’t really call this ‘body confidence’ because I’m not quite there yet,” she explained. “I’m still super insecure. I’m just happy that I can make anyone else out there feel better about themselves!”