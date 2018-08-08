11 Celebs Drinking Wine In Bikinis: Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner & More

It’s rosé season! Celebs are baring their bikini bodies while sipping on our favorite type of summer water — wine!

Viva la vino! Celebrities are drinking wine while basking in the sun in their bikinis this summer, and we want to reach that level of relaxation ASAP! Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lopez and more celebs have shared pics of themselves sipping the summer away while enjoying some beach or pool time in bikinis! Kendall enjoyed a glass of vino while hanging out on a boat on vacation with girlfriends. The hazy shot shows Kendall, backlit by the sun, wearing massive hoop earrings, aviator sunglasses, and a light sweater over her bare arms. She rocked a black string bikini that featured a thick choker around her neck, as she clutched onto her stemless glass of wine and captioned the photo, “carefree kenny.”

Emily Ratajkowski also took her love of wine to the ‘gram, sharing a pic of herself in an adorable light blue bathing suit, sipping a glass of rosé. The actress was spending her time on a boat, wearing white-rimmed sunglasses and her feminine summer look was perfectly complimented by her pink wine. Kate Hudson chilled on a pontoon in her bikini, accompanied by a bottle of wine and cheese puffs! Yup, before the actress was pregnant, she shared a photo of herself lounging on a boat in a color-blocked neon pink and green bikini with her abs on display. In it, she munched on cheese puffs while chasing them with a glass of wine. Total goals.

Speaking of goals, J.Lo just celebrated her 49th birthday with friends and family at the beach. Sharing pics from the day, J.Lo posted a picture of herself surrounded by her BF Alex Rodriguez and their children and friend, each holding a bottle of G by Giuliana Rancic wine. Not only were we super impressed with the badassery that is drinking right from the bottle, but also Jennifer’s perfect abs in her black bikini! She’s literally ageless… we hear wine can do that to ya. Click through the link to see more celebs drinking wine in their bikinis!