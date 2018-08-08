Congrats are in order for Carrie Underwood! The singer confirmed her rumored pregnancy in an Instagram message on Aug. 8. She’s expecting her second child with Mike Fisher!

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are expecting baby number two! Carrie took to Instagram on Aug. 8 to share a message confirming that she’s pregnant, and we could not be more excited for her! The news came along with the announcement of Carrie’s upcoming Cry Pretty tour, which won’t kick off until 2019, even though her album will drop in September. Well, it turns out she has a very good reason for the delay — it’s not easy to tour when you’re several months pregnant or caring for a brand new baby!

“Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Carrie said in a video announcement. “This has just been a dream come true with the album and baby news. We’re just so excited and glad you guys can share this with us and be a part of it. Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019!” This big news comes after months of reports that Carrie could have another bundle of joy on the way, and we’re so excited that it’s finally the real deal!

It’s been quite a whirlwind of a year for Carrie. At the end of 2017, she suffered a terrible fall outside her home, leaving her with a broken wrist and 40-50 stitches in her face. She remained under the radar for about four months, while she healed, before resurfacing in March. Shortly after that, she released her comeback single, “Cry Pretty,” and has been back in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, her husband, Mike, announced his decision to retire from the NHL (again) earlier this year. Luckily he’ll be VERY available to help with the little boy or girl to come while Carrie’s on the road!