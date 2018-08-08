Carrie Underwood Belts Out Incredible Rendition Of ‘Cry Pretty’ At CMA Fest

In one of the most anticipated performances of CMA Fest 2018, Carrie Underwood sounded better than ever while belting her latest single ‘Cry Pretty.’ Amazing!

Carrie Underwood, 35, was one of many performers to take the stage at this year’s CMA Music Festival, and she did NOT disappoint! The biggest performances of the night aired on ABC Aug. 8, including Carrie’s rendition of her most recent smash hit, “Cry Pretty.” The country singer looked absolutely amazing in a sequined ensemble that showed off her toned legs, and she sounded even better as she hit every single note with precision. The emotional song brought ALL the feels to the stadium, and the audience watched in awe as Carrie nailed her performance.

CMA Fest actually took place back in June, just two months after Carrie made her return to the public eye after a four month hiatus. In November, a fall outside her home left Carrie with 40-50 stitches on her face and a broken wrist. She spent the beginning of 2018 away from the cameras as her face healed, and when she made her comeback in April, the scar above her lip was barely visible! Carrie’s first post-accident performance was at the ACM Awards, and the moment was so overwhelming that she broke down in tears afterward.

Since then, she’s made a number of public appearances, and even announced that her next album, Cry Pretty, will be released on Sept. 14. This is Carrie’s first studio album in THREE years, so fans are more than ready. She’ll be touring for the album beginning in May — she had to push it off because she’s currently expecting her second child! Yay!

Other stars who performed at CMA Fest include Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and PLENTY more. What a great night for country music!