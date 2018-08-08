Get Carrie Underwood’s Gorgeous Jacket In Her Pregnancy Announcement For Under $90

We were listening to Carrie’s exciting announcement, but can you blame us for being distracted by her jacket? We’ve got the details on where to snag the look!

Have you heard? Carrie Underwood, 35, and her husband Mike Fisher, 38, have a baby on the way! Carrie announced that they were expecting their second child with an adorable Instagram video of her sitting on a couch in a rose gold pink jacket with matching balloons behind her spelling “BABY.” Is it safe to assume she’s going to have a little girl? “Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Carrie said. “This has just been a dream come true.” She looked absolutely gorgeous as she announced her pregnancy and her 2019 tour, and that wasn’t just because of her pregnancy glow. It also had a little something to do with the gorgeous jacket she was wearing!

If you were a fan of her Metallic Foil Perforated Half Zip Jacket, then you’re in luck! Turns out you can get the exact same one for an affordable price with a quick trip to Dick’s Sporting Goods. The jacket is part of Carrie’s clothing line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and can also be found online at CALIA Studio for just 89 bucks! That means you can look just as glowing and gorgeous as Carrie for under $90. And with the hoodie’s stretchy fabric and perforated design, you’ll be able to move and breathe comfortably in it, whether you’re wearing it as a fashion statement or going out for a jog. Or, you know, announcing your pregnancy and your Cry Pretty 360 Tour in an Instagram post!

This isn’t the first time we’ve wanted to rock the same look as Carrie — she always looks so stylish! But it wasn’t like we could go out and buy the yellow mini dress she wore to the CMT Music Awards red carpet, so this is extra exciting.

We wonder if we’ll see this gorgeous rose gold jacket on Carrie again? It’s got stretchy fabric, and you know what that means! It can grow with her little baby bump.