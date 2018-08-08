Carrie Underwood Sparkles In Sequined Romper For CMA Fest Performance

When Carrie Underwood hit the stage at CMA Fest, she looked absolutely incredible! See her dazzle in a sparkling jumpsuit here!

Carrie Underwood had a major comeback performance at this year’s CMA Music Festival, and she looked beyond amazing when she hit the stage to sing her hits. For the show, Carrie donned a sparkling, green and blue romper, which featured long sleeves and a low cut neckline. The short-shorts style of the outfit allowed the country superstar to show off her amazing legs, which were accentuated by her sparkling silver booties. She wore her long, blonde hair in loose waves, and had a huge smile on her face the whole time. She was absolutely dazzling!

CMA Fest, the biggest country music festival of the year, actually took place back in June, but is airing on ABC Aug. 8. The biggest stars in country music took part in the big night — from Carrie to Blake Shelton to Luke Bryan and plenty of others! Of course, Carrie performed her latest single, “Cry Pretty,” but she also belted out some of her biggest hits: “Blown Away,” “Last Name,” “Church Bells” and “Before He Cheats.” She has an album due out this September for the first time in three years, but so far, “Cry Pretty” is the only new song we’ve heard. We can’t wait to see what’s next!

Meanwhile, it’s been quite a roller coaster of a year for Carrie. Last November, she tripped and fell outside her house. In the accident, she broke her wrist and cut up her face, requiring surgery on her arm and 40-50 stitches above her lip. She remained out of the spotlight for several months, and warned fans that she might look different when she made her return.

When she did come back in April, though, the public barely recognized anything different about her face, save for a slight scar that’s barely even visible. Naturally, she was a bit self-conscious about it for a while there, but she appeared confident as ever for her CMA Fest performance. EPIC!

On the day of the CMA Fest airing, Carrie Underwood also announced that she and her husband, Mike, are expecting their second child. She certainly wasn’t showing in this tight outfit at CMA Fest! We could not be more excited for the happy couple.