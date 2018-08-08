Brad Pitt Looks ‘Tense’ In New Photos Meeting His Lawyer After Angie Seeks More Child Support

After being accused of skimping out on child support, no wonder Brad Pitt looked upset. The ‘Fight Club’ star met his lawyer over his latest legal drama with Angelina Jolie, and he did NOT look happy.

Brad Pitt, 54, met with his legal counsel “around the same time” that Angelina Jolie, 43, claimed in a court filing that her ex had “paid no meaningful child support” since they split up in September 2016, according to Us Weekly. The “tense” Brad didn’t look very happy in having to deal with this latest headache (in pictures that you can see here.) Considering that Angie was calling him a deadbeat, is it any surprise? With an exasperated look on his face, hidden behind a pair of dark glasses, Brad headed in to talk with his legal team to deal with these new accusations.

Angie’s attorney Samantha Bley DeJean filed a two-page brief on Aug. 7 in which she accused Brad of not paying child support. “Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children’s expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order.” Yet, a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife.com that Brad’s fulfilled his obligations, and that this whole divorce drama “is just exhausting for Brad…it’s never ending.”

Brad’s legal team clapped back against the allegations that he’s a deadbeat, filing their own documents that claim in addition to the $8 million he allegedly loaned her to buy the home in which she currently lives, Brad also paid up to $1.3 million in child support. That would mean that Brad has paid $9 million over the past two years, which would spit in the face of that “no meaningful” claim.

His legal team also called out Angie’s side for trying to make it seem like her requesting that a judge formally end their marriage was her idea. Pitt’s lawyers claim they contacted Angie’s legal team first to ask about getting a divorce decree. They say Angie’s lawyers said they’d “discuss the matter with their client,” and then Angie went off and made it look like she wanted the quickie divorce.

It seems there are many more “tense” days ahead for Brad, if this is how things are going to be before all is said and done. “[Brad] has done everything by the book,” a source close to Pitt EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “and so he is simply shocked that Angie continues to be so aggressive and difficult with this tough divorce. Brad never thought things with Angelina could be this challenging.”