Brad Pitt Loaned Angelina Jolie $8 Million To Buy $24.5 Million Mansion After Split — See Shocking Court Docs

The battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt keeps getting uglier. After she accused him of being a deadbeat, Brad claims he lent her the cash to buy her lavish home!

Call it the $8,000,000 clap back. Brad Pitt, 54, didn’t waste any time in responding to Angelina Jolie’s claims that he hasn’t paid any significant child support since they split in 2016. One day after Angie’s lawyers threatened to go after back child support payments, Brad’s legal team filed documents saying he has not only paid for his kids, but he also lent Angie the cash to buy her current home. “[Brad Pitt] adamantly disputes the contention that he has not paid significant child support,” the documents read.

“[Brad] has previously loaned [Angelina Jolie] $8.0 million to assister her in purchasing her current residence and has paid over $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of [her] and the minor children.” While the documents didn’t stress which house Angie bought with this supposed loan, she did buy the historic Cecil B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz, CA in 2017. The sale price for the two-plus-acre estate (with an estimated 11,000 square feet of interior space,) according to the Los Angeles Times, was $24.5 million, meaning that Brad practically helped buy a third of Angie’s home.

Brad’s legal team also cast some major shade on Angelina’s accusations that Brad had paid “no meaningful child support since separation,” asking why Angie’s team didn’t bring this issue up a week ago when they were talking with the judge presiding over the case. “Last week, counsel participated in a conference call with Judge [John W.] Ouderkirk during which hearing dates were set and a status conference was scheduled for August 21, 2018. At that time [Angelina’s] counsel made no mention of any child support issues and the sudden effort to schedule a hearing on that subject is calculated to increase the conflict.”

Angie’s recent legal filings certainly raised a few eyebrows. In addition to the claims of “no meaningful child support,” she also requested that the court grant an ASAP divorce, even though the two still haven’t worked out a custody arrangement for their five minor kids — Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Brad’s team says in their document that they discussed finalizing the divorce with Angie’s lawyer, who said she “would discuss the matter with her client and get back to [Brad’s attorney.]” Obviously, that follow-up didn’t happen, or they wouldn’t be bringing it up in the documents.