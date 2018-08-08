Brad Pitt ‘Crushed’ Angelina Jolie Taking Divorce Public Again — He Fears She Is Hurting The Kids

Brad Pitt is having a difficult time with his ex Angelina Jolie’s decision to make their divorce battle public again and he’s furious over the fact that it’s negatively affecting their kids.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce and custody battle is bringing up a lot of frustrations, especially for Brad, who fears his ex-wife’s actions may be doing more bad than good for their six children. “Brad is crushed Angelina has decided to take this divorce public again,” a source close to Brad EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He fears Angie is hurting the kids with her decision to go public again. Brad’s top priority will always be the well-being of his kids and thinks nothing good for them can come from a long, nasty, public battle between their parents.”

Despite Brad’s feelings, it has indeed been a turning into a nasty battle and now that Angelina has decided to go public with her filings again, there’s been many public headlines that are siding with one or the other. “Brad was coping with Angie’s difficult moves when everything was sealed, but now that she is changing attorneys and going public with her filings again, he feels like she has taken off the gloves and is fighting dirty,” the source continued. “If there were no kids involved, Brad would be more understanding, but he thinks she has sunk to a new low. He is going to use everything he can against her in court to insure that he gets as much custody of the kids as possible. Everything had been private until she chose to file publicly yesterday, and that makes Brad hurt, angry and ready to fight back.”

The public filing gave a lot of insight into what Angelina is accusing Brad of and it’s not pretty. She has claimed that Brad hasn’t paid “meaningful child support” since they’re separation but Brad quickly defended himself in his filing by saying when a hearing was scheduled for Aug. 21, Angelina made no mention of child support issues. “The sudden effort to schedule a hearing on that subject is calculated to increase the conflict,” Brad’s side of the filing claims. Brad disputes the child support claims and in fact, stated that he paid Angelina $8 million to help her purchase her current home and also paid over $1.3 million in bills to help both Angelina and their six kids.

Another thing the filing claims is that on Aug. 6, Angelina asked Brad and his team to wait (a week) to take action on any new filings but on Aug. 7, she reportedly tried to make it seem like she had the complaints first by taking action herself. “The significant point is that he had told her last week that he wanted to expedite the divorce by filing for a bifurcation of issues and then she went and hired a new lawyer to make it seem like she went there first,” a second source said about the new filing.

Things just seem to be getting messier and messier with these two! We hope they can come with a conclusion that is best for their kids soon!