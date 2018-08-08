Brad Pitt ‘Crushed’ Angelina Jolie Taking Divorce Public Again — He Fears She Is Hurting The Kids
Brad Pitt is having a difficult time with his ex Angelina Jolie’s decision to make their divorce battle public again and he’s furious over the fact that it’s negatively affecting their kids.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce and custody battle is bringing up a lot of frustrations, especially for Brad, who fears his ex-wife’s actions may be doing more bad than good for their six children. “Brad is crushed Angelina has decided to take this divorce public again,” a source close to Brad EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He fears Angie is hurting the kids with her decision to go public again. Brad’s top priority will always be the well-being of his kids and thinks nothing good for them can come from a long, nasty, public battle between their parents.”
Another thing the filing claims is that on Aug. 6, Angelina asked Brad and his team to wait (a week) to take action on any new filings but on Aug. 7, she reportedly tried to make it seem like she had the complaints first by taking action herself. “The significant point is that he had told her last week that he wanted to expedite the divorce by filing for a bifurcation of issues and then she went and hired a new lawyer to make it seem like she went there first,” a second source said about the new filing.
Things just seem to be getting messier and messier with these two! We hope they can come with a conclusion that is best for their kids soon!