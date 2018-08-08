Blake Shelton Rocks CMA Fest With Epic ‘I Lived It’ Performance

It’s another amazing performance from Blake Shelton! The country superstar hit the stage at CMA Fest 2018, and we’re living for his rendition of ‘I Lived It.’

The biggest stars in country music came out for the CMA Music Festival, and it’s no doubt that Blake Shelton had one of the best performances of the night. The 42-year-old sang his latest hit, “I Lived It,” and the crowd loved it. Although CMA Fest is just airing on television now (Aug. 8), the big festival actually went down back in June. Along with Blake, stars like Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and MANY more took the main stage at Nissan Stadium over a four-day period. It’s every country music lover’s dream!

While Blake has had a string of tour dates throughout the summer, he’s mostly taken this time to spend with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, and her kids. Of course, he was likely busy filming the upcoming season of The Voice, too! Blake and Gwen’s relationship has been going strong for nearly three years now, and they’ve been practically inseparable over the last few months. Gwen and her kids have spent quite a bit of time at Blake’s lakeside home in Oklahoma this summer, and he was in the crowd supporting her on various nights of her Las Vegas residency.

Blake and Gwen haven’t taken the next step in their relationship and gotten engaged just yet, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less in love. “With Gwen’s Vegas residency and Blake’s constant touring and duties with The Voice, there really isn’t any time to get married,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “And instead of getting engaged and waiting forever to get married, they want to be in a spot where they can do both quick and the way they want to do it.”

Blake will return as a coach on season 15 of The Voice alongside Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson. The show returns on Sept. 24 on NBC.