Bethenny Frankel Slams ‘RHONY’ Co-Stars’ Who ‘Can’t Afford’ Their Lifestyles — Dissing Carole?

Bethenny Frankel totally called out some of her ‘RHONY’ co-stars for not having enough money to be living the lavish lives they’re living in an interview for ‘Money’. Does one of them include Carole Radziwill?

Bethenny Frankel, 47, wasn’t afraid to speak her mind in a highly opinionated interview she gave to Money magazine for their Sept. issue and comments turned into slams pretty quickly. The reality star took a moment to mention how she thinks some of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars can’t afford the kind of lifestyles they’re choosing to live and feels it’s going to backfire one day. “They can’t afford the lives they’re living,” Bethenny said in the interview. “And if the music stops, they’re going to get in some trouble.” Although she didn’t mention any names, we can’t help but wonder if Carole Radziwill, who’s had a feud with Bethenny, is part of the group she’s referring to.

To make her point more clear, Bethenny didn’t seem to let her own earned money go to waste when she signed a contract to appear on the show. The magazine reported that the brunette beauty was paid $7, 250 for her first season on RHONY and during the signing, she didn’t agree for the show’s network, Bravo, to get any profits from career endeavors she used the show to publicize. “Everybody else just had to try to play catch-up after they saw what I did,” she explained about her co-stars.

Although Bethenny is very financially successful now, (she made $100 million from her Skinnygirl products) she admitted it wasn’t always that way. “Until my late thirties, everything was just an anxiety and a struggle,” she said about previously owing $20,000 in credit card debt. “It’s like the way people feel when they eat something and they don’t feel good about it. … I’d be on the phone begging to get the [fees] reduced.” She went on to talk about how no one should ever let themselves get in a position that leaves them not being able to afford to take care of themselves. “You can’t put yourself in a position where, if the s**t hit the fan, you couldn’t pay all of your bills at one time,” she continued. “If the world came to an end, I would be able to pay for everything. I might not be left with much, but I can afford what I have.”