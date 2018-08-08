‘The Bachelorette’: Becca & Garrett Reveal Their Plans For Kids After Romantic Engagement

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen just opened up about their plans to expand their family! Here’s how the ‘Bachelorette’ and her fiancé feel about having kids!

It’s only been a few days since Bachelorette fans found out that Becca Kufrin is engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, but the pair have already had plenty of time to think about their future together. In an interview with People, the couple opened up about their thoughts on having children together. “I would love to have kids someday. Becca would be a wonderful mother,” Garrett told the magazine. Becca was on the same page, saying, “I would love to be a mom, not anytime super-soon, but one day. Garrett will be a hot dad!”

Becca and Garrett also explained that they haven’t started planning wedding details yet, and have been more focused on moving in together. “We don’t have a time frame yet. We’re just going with the flow. We’re moving to L.A. together, and once we do that, we’ll go from there,” Garrett explained.

The Bachelor alum added that she’s excited for the move since she and her fiancé are both from other places – She’s from Minnesota, and Garrett has been living in Reno, Nevada. “It will be fun to live somewhere neither of us has lived before and then put down roots after that,” Becca said. “I love the city; he loves the outdoors. We’ll find a happy medium.”

The publicist also gushed about Garrett and how she’s ready for this new journey together. “I’m not going to doubt that there will be challenges, but our life is also going to be so full of laughter, so full of love and so full of respect,” Becca said. “Everything that I’ve wanted in a partner, Garrett has. It’s going to be a good life. And I’m so excited.”