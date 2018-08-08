Has Angelina Jolie Plummeted To Shocking 100lb Weight As Brad Pitt War Rages On?

Oh no! A new report claims that Angelina Jolie’s divorce has caused her weight to plummet to an unhealthy level. Is she alright?

Angelina Jolie, 43, has been through a lot lately. Between her divorce with Brad Pitt, 54, and a vicious custody battle for her kids, the drama surrounding the actress just keeps stacking up. Now, Angelina has one more thing to worry about: her health. A new report claims that the Maleficent 2 actress has lost far too much weight. “She’s scarily thin,” an insider tells In Touch magazine. The insider also called her weight an “all-time low,” revealing that stress has led the 5-foot-7 star’s weight to plummet to just 100 pounds. “Her family, her team, they’re all worried. It’s clear her health is deteriorating,” added the insider. “Those on the U.K. set of Maleficent 2 have been shocked by her frail appearance. Costumes hide a lot, but when she’s wearing her own clothes, it’s very disturbing.” HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for Angelina for comment.

If Angelina is having a hard time keeping up her weight, it wouldn’t be the first time. The star reportedly suffered from anorexia as a teen, and also gave friends and family a scare back in 2016, when things first got rocky between her and Brad. At the time, reports claimed her weight had dropped all the way down to 79 pounds.

Things have gotten ugly quickly between Angie and Brad. Specifically, money issues have driven the biggest wedge between the ex-lovers. War erupted after Angelina accused Brad of not paying child support to their children. As fans of the couple know, during their 12-year run, Brad and Angelina had a total of six kids between them – Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12. and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Brad and his team quickly spat back at her claims. His legal team said that not only did he loan Angelina $8 million so she could buy the home in which she currently lives, but that he’s also paid more than $1.3 million in child support!

“Brad has done everything to fulfill his obligations to his kids, but that Angie keeps changing the rules,” a source close to the star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This whole divorce drama is just exhausting for Brad … it’s never ending. At this point, Brad’s gotten used to Angelina’s games, and he’s made it pretty clear he’s not interested in playing along. All Brad’s interested in is reaching a mutually beneficial agreement over the custody of the children, and then ending the marriage, period,” the source added.