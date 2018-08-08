Angelina Jolie Slams Ex-Husband Brad Pitt: ‘A Loan Is Not…Child Support’

Angelina Jolie is speaking her truth after ex Brad Pitt claimed her recent demands for child support in her filing is just a way of trying to get the media to side with her while the two battle things out in court.

Angelina Jolie, 43, is fighting back after her ex Brad Pitt, 54, denied not paying child support in new court documents during their intense divorce and custody battle. The actress’ lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, explained that Angelina “was both legally appropriate and factually accurate in all respects,” in a statement to People. “What has been filed by Brad’s side today is a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children.”Brad’s filing claims that he gave Angelina $8 million to help her purchase her current home and an additional $1.8 million to help with bills for her and the six children but according to Angelina’s attorney, that’s not exactly child support. Samantha says that Brad was “asked to assist in the expense of a new home for Angelina” and their kids but “instead he loaned Angelina money, for which he is charging her interest on a payment plan.” She went on to say that Angelina will “honor that loan,” but insisted, “A loan is not, however, child support and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate.”

Brad reportedly has a net worth of $240 million while Angelina reportedly has one of $160 million but according to the Maleficent star’s attorney, she is only “asking Brad to pay 50% of the children’s expenses,” but claims he “has not” paid it. “Angelina has had to shoulder the majority of those without his contribution for the past two years,” Samantha said. “Child support is not optional in California. Typically a father of means would pay these expenses voluntarily without the need for a request or court order. We are hopeful that this can be resolved without further delay or posturing.”

Brad and Angelina married back in 2014 and separated in 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause. They have since tried sharing custody of their six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, but it’s become an issue they can’t seem to agree on.