CMA Fest 2018: Epic Photos Of The Biggest Stars In Country Performing At The Annual Festival

CMA Fest 2018 is finally airing on Aug. 8, and features performances from some of the most buzzed-about artists in country music! See photos from the concert here!

The broadcast of the CMA Music Festival is finally here! CMA Fest actually went down over a four-day weekend in June, but the biggest performances of the event are airing on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 8. CMA Fest featured four jam-packed days of country music across Nashville, culminating each night with the headlining performances at Nissan Stadium. The biggest stars in the genre got to take the stage at Nissan to perform their all-time hits and new singles, and you can see tons of epic photos from the event in the gallery above.

For the second year in a row, Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett served as the hosts for CMA Fest, introducing various acts and welcoming the crowd to the show. Both stars also took the stage to perform at some point throughout the weekend. Other performers include Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean and PLENTY more. Of course, there were also some epic duets and collaborations. Bebe Rexha even took the stage with FGL to sing their hit, “Meant to Be,” which has been at No. 1 on the country music charts since the end of 2017! Amazing!

If you couldn’t make it to CMA Fest this year, the Aug. 8 broadcast is the perfect way to be part of the action and really feel like you experienced it IRL. Click through the gallery above and check out pictures to whet your appetite before tuning in!