Shaun Weiss: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Star Who Was Arrested

Shaun Weiss, 39, was the beloved goalie Greg Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks, but now he’s been arrested for public intoxication and looks totally different! The former actor shed the baby fat his characters carried and now looks frail and scruffy — totally different from how we remember him. Find out what Shaun’s been up to since starring in the popular ’90s films, The Mighty Ducks!

1. Before he was in The Mighty Ducks films, Shaun Weiss was in Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.

Shaun started his acting career at Elvis in the children’s television program, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, presented by Pee-Wee Herman. The show ran from 1986 to 1990, but Shaun was only in the 1986 season, starring in 3 episodes.

2. Shaun starred in the short-lived NBC series Freaks & Geeks.

After his success in The Mighty Ducks, Shaun had a number of guest-starring roles, but he also starred in NBC’s Freaks and Geeks as “Sean.”

3. ‘The Mighty Ducks’ actor was featured in a number of TV advertisements throughout the years.

Shaun was in the widely popular Pizza Hut commercial that was shown at the beginning of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies on VHS. He also appeared in ads for Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, Castrol and Captain Morgan Rum. His last advertisement he starred in was in 2009 for Verizon.

4. Shaun was arrested on August 3, 2018.

TMZ reported that Shaun was arrested in Oroville, CA for public intoxication in the early hours of Saturday morning. After spending a few hours in jail, he was released and not cited. However, this was not his first offense. The actor was arrested a year ago for possession of meth just five days after he was sentenced to 150 days in prison for stealing $151-worth of electronic goods. He only served 12 days, due to overcrowding.

5. Prior to Shaun’s arrest, he had reportedly been sober for weeks.

While reports claim Shaun was under the influence when he was arrested, sources told Entertainment Tonight that the 39-year-old had been sober for weeks and was cleaning up his act. They said Shaun had “been staying with his sister near Sacramento. He was eager to get back to doing comedy shows. He was motivated to make money and work.