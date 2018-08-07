Lord Nil: 5 Things To Know About The ‘AGT’ Escape Artist Who Nearly Gets Eaten By Alligators

Lord Nil has a knack for making our jaws hit the floor. He returns to ‘AGT’ on Aug. 7 and almost becomes a tasty snack for some alligators. Here’s what you need to know about the escape artist!

Lord Nil is one of the many contestants still vying for a spot in the season 13 live shows. The daredevil has a knack for shocking us, and he’s not holding back when he returns for the final round of judge cuts on Aug. 7. Could he win it all on America’s Got Talent? Check out these key 5 facts about the escape artist below!

1. In the final round of judge cuts, he nearly gets eaten by alligators. Lord Nil’s latest performance was revealed, and it’s nail-biter. This is his most dangerous act to date. While wearing a straitjacket, he is suspended above a box filled with multiple alligators. He has to work his way out of the straitjacket before it’s too late. The judges and the audience are on the edge of their seats. Just when you think he is not going to escape, he does! WHEW!

2. He escaped from getting attacked by scorpions in his first audition. When he initially hit the stage for season 13, Lord Nil locked his head in a case. He struggled to free himself from that case before several scorpions dropped down ready to bite. The judges were enthralled by his act and were excited to see what he could do next.

3. He reportedly broke his wrist while performing an act in 2015. Lord Nil reportedly fell during an escape act while hanging upside down in a straitjacket in Nov. 2015. He landed on his hip and hands, breaking his wrist.

4. Lord Nil hails from Italy. He initially studied information technology and got a university degree in International Political Science. He eventually decided to follow his dreams and pursue illusionism and escapology.

5. He’s a world traveler and can speak many languages. The escape artist has traveled everywhere, including Europe and Asia, for performances. He can speak Italian, English, Spanish, French, and Chinese.