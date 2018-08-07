Angela Amezcua: 5 Things To Know About The Hottie Turning Heads On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

While most of the contestants on season 5 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ are familiar faces, you may not remember the gorgeous Angela Amezcua. Here’s everything to know!

Bachelor in Paradise returns for its fifth season on Aug. 7, and the cast is full of former Bachelor nation stars from recent seasons of the show. From Becca Kufrin’s exe, like Colton Underwood and Wills Reid, to women Arie Luyendyk Jr. eliminated, like Tia Booth and Krystal Nielson, there will be plenty of recognizable contestants in Paradise this season. However, you might not remember one cast member, Angela Amezcua. Don’t feel bad, though — Angela’s time on her season of The Bachelor was very short-lived, so we’re refreshing your memory here!

1. She vied for Nick Viall’s heart on season 21 of ‘The Bachelor.’ Unfortunately, Nick Viall eliminated Angela on the very first night of his season of The Bachelor. She barely got to make any sort of impression on viewers, and after her time on the show, she admitted that the whole experience was mostly a “blur.” She said she was surprised by her early elimination, but realized herself that there wasn’t much of a spark with Nick. Hopefully she’ll have better luck this time!

2. She’s a model. Angela works as a model and hails from Greenville, South Carolina, according to her bio on ABC. She also says she picked up and moved more than 500 miles away from her family at one point in her life.

3. She’s ready to settle down. When Angela was on The Bachelor a year and a half ago, she was already ready to get married and have kids. At that time, her five year plan was to already have one child and be a stay at home mom, while doing some modeling on the side. Let’s hope she meets someone in Paradise so she can stick to that plan!

4. She has nieces and nephews. While Angela might not have any kids of her own, she lists herself as a “proud aunt” on Instagram, and seems to be very close with her nieces and nephews.

5. She’s close with her mom! Even though Angela moved away from her family, she admitted in her bio that her mom is one of five things she could never live without. So sweet!