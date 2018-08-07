‘Castaways’: 5 Things To Know About Intense Survival Series

Are you psyched for another survival series? ‘Castaways’ premieres Aug. 7 after ‘Bachelor In Paradise,’ and the new show is giving off major ‘Lost’ and ‘Survivor’ vibes.

Castaways is summer’s newest reality show. The intense series premieres Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. on ABC. If you’ve seen the trailer, then you know this show isn’t for the faint of heart. Before the series begins, here’s what you need to know to get caught up to speed on Castaways.

1. No, this is not a spinoff of the Tom Hanks movie. Castaways is a “revolutionary series testing the human need for companionship under extreme circumstances as each individual learns there are other castaways out there but are unaware of how many, their locations or when they will be rescued,” the show’s synopsis reads. It’s definitely a mix of Lost and Survivor. Are you hooked yet or what?

2. The series will follow these 12 individuals. This is the lineup for the first season: Angel Alvarenga, 20; Terry Allen, 62; Eric Brown, 31; Sawyer Brown, 30; Tim Burke, 50; Robbie Gibbons, 42; Reshanna Hearvy, 24; Matt Jaskol, 32; Krichelle Kerbow, 25; Richard Rogers, 35; Kenzi Whittington, 24; and Tracee Wnetrzak, 41.

3. Castaways will take a look at the contestants when they’re not on the islands. In a very Lost-esque fashion, Castaways will flash back documentary-style to the real lives of each contestant and look at the lives they left behind as their situations on the islands unfold.

4. It’s not going to be tough for these individuals to leave the remote islands. The only way for the participants to leave the remote islands is to either be rescued or quit.

5. The show is filmed in exotic locations. While ABC has not revealed the specific locations, but they are located expanse of islands in the South Pacific. So, yes, your Tuesdays are your destination shows. Bachelor In Paradise is filmed in Mexico!