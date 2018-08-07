Tristan Thompson Raves Over Khloe Kardashian After Lunch With Mystery Women In Toronto

Tristan Thompson’s slowing racking up those brownie points with Khloe Kardashian, following his cheating scandal! He gushed over Khloe after the release of her Good American workout line! See his sweet message!

Tristan Thompson, 27, is proud of Khloe Kardashian, 34, after the successful launch of her Good American workout line! The NBA star took to his Instagram story to gush over his girlfriend, writing “proud of you momma,” on her Nordstrom promo video. He added a romantic kiss-face emoji with a heart to his sweet message. In the video, Khloe shows off her incredible post-baby body, after giving birth to True Thompson on April 12, 2018. — Check out his tribute below!

It seems as though the pair is still going strong following Tristan’s April 2018 cheating scandal, and most recently his mysterious lunch outing. Tristan and his former Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James, 33, were photographed having lunch with three unidentified women in Toronto over the August 3 weekend. While the outing appeared harmless, and almost like a lunch meeting, of course the critics had something to say, especially since Tristan hasn’t had the best history with Khloe. Neither Tristan, nor Khloe, and even LeBron, spoke out about the photos. And, it looks like things are just fine seeing as Tristan showed his baby mama love on the gram!

And, that’s not the only love he’s been showering her with online. Khloe later posted a sexy selfie (also on Tuesday, August 7), writing, “Can Dru Hill make another album?? I miss R & B music.” Tristan decided to spit some game at his girl, writing, “Baby I’ll get in the studio right now, throw some auto tune on my voice and sing to you whatever you want.”

Tristan Thompson says he’s “proud” of girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian on August 7, 2018, after the launch of her Good American workout line.

Khloe’s been busy amidst the launch of her latest GA venture. She arrive in New York City to officially launch the collection on August 2. The reality star, who’s a known gym fanatic and advocate for body positivity, is focused on comfort fit and size inclusiveness. The new workout line is priced from $59 to $149 and is available in sizes 0-7 (XS-4X).

The now happy couple has had their fair share of ups and downs throughout 2018. Back in April 2018, Khloe and Tristan’s seemingly picture perfect romance took an awful turn when the NBA star was accused of cheating on a then-pregnant Khloe with multiple women. Just days before she gave birth to their first child, photos and video footage showed the Tristan getting close to multiple women. The footage appeared to show the athlete kissing one woman, while motor-boating the breasts of another at a lounge in Washington D.C. Other footage showed Tristan escorting a woman, now identified as Lani Blair, back to his hotel room in New York City. Additional footage exposed Tristan’s apparent cheating as far back as October 2017, while Khloe was in the early stages of her pregnancy.