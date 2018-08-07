Sofia Richie Gives Scott Disick Ultimatum After Kourtney & Younes Split: If You Want Her Back, We’re Over

Sofia Richie is setting the ground rules for her relationship with Scott Disick now that his ex Kourtney Kardashian is single and she’s not going to put up with any chance that they might get back together.

Sofia Richie, 19, is ready to take a stand when it comes to her relationship with Scott Disick, 35, and now that Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Younes Bendjima, 25, have officially broken up, she’s not about to let the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star get back with her man. “If Scott even is entertaining getting back with Kourtney she wants to know now,” a source close to Sofia EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She doesn’t want to be played for a fool and stringed along. She loves Scott and if he is going to play these games she is not interested in keeping the relationship going. She wants to live a life with Scott, have a future with Scott and have kids with Scott. So if he is thinking of getting back with Kourtney she wants none of it.”

Eek! It sounds like Sofia is already getting ready for whatever comes her way and although she is not going to put up with Scott going back to Kourtney, she knows she will still sometimes have to deal with her considering she’s the mother of his three children. “She understands Kourtney will forever be in his life but she wants to make the ultimatum now that he either has love for her or bust,” the source continued. “She wants nothing to do with relationship drama, he needs to be strictly interested in her or else.”

Although there were rumors Sofia and Scott had a quick split a few months ago, it seems they’re going stronger than ever so we can’t help but wonder if Kourtney and Younes’ split will affect them in any way. In a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott even admitted he still thinks about his ex sometimes and joked they might get back together when he’s 40. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see where things go from here!