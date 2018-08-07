Selena Gomez is not shedding tears as Justin Bieber moves on with Hailey Baldwin! Just look at how happy she is in this photo with friends!

Selena Gomez, 26, is living her best life. The most followed person on Instagram shared a special photo with her followers on August 6, and it’s incredibly heartwarming! The picture shows the starlet enjoying some down time with friends, who include, Austin Butler, Connar Franklin, Caroline Franklin, Caleb Stevens, and Luka Sabbat. You can just feel the happiness radiating from this photo! With a big grin on her face, Selena is wrapping her arms around Luka, pulling him in tight for a hug, and everyone in the photo is smiling from ear to ear. As Justin Bieber continues to flaunt his relationship with fianceé Hailey Baldwin all over his own social media, it looks like he is miles from Selena’s mind!

Clearly, Selena is taking the time to surround herself with the people closest to her. Remember when Selena conducted her Instagram purge? Yeah, Connar, featured in the photo above, was one of the true few that Selena stayed following! Also featured in the photo is Caleb, the younger brother of Selena’s bestie Raquelle. Don’t be fooled – he and Selena are NOT dating, despite rumors.

We’re not surprised to also see Austin Butler at Selena’s side – the two are currently filming a movie together! Both actors have been hard at work in upstate New York filing their upcoming zombie film. The on-set photos (which are not for the faint of heart) show Selena and Austin covered in fake blood! Although we don’t know much about the film yet, it will allegedly be called The Dead Don’t Die. Sounds spooky! The film will feature plenty of familiar faces, including Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, Rosie Perez and Daniel Craig.

randoms and film. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 6, 2018 at 5:45pm PDT

Meanwhile, Justin continues to find happiness of his own. His relationship with fianceé Hailey has progressed quickly, and only seems to be getting more serious every day! The pair spend every second together, and it looks like wedding bells could come sooner than later! “Hailey is having a lot of fun with the word fiancée, she loves being engaged to Justin and gets giddy almost every time she says it. She still can hardly believe that Justin is really her fiancé and will soon be her husband!” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.