Penelope Disick Carries $2000 Fendi Purse: Competing With North West & Her $700 Purse?

Battle of the designer bags! Penelope, 6, just proved that North, 5, isn’t the only fashionista in the newest generation of Kardashian kids. Take a look at the expensive purse Kourtney’s little one just sported!

Penelope Disick, 6, just showed us all up with her latest fab ‘fit! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s little one was dressed to the nines when she went out to dinner with her dad and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, on August 6. Even with a seat belt disrupting her outfit, the little one looked absolutely iconic! She was photographed in the backseat of a car wearing space buns, a rainbow shrug with matching sandals and a silk dress. But even with all of that going on, it was the $2,000 purse on her arm that stole the show! That’s right — the white bag looped around Penelope’s elbow cost a whopping two grand. If that number surprises you, keep in mind she’s not the only Kardashian kid who with an expensive purse. North West, 5, has one of her own!

Just last week, Kim Kardashian shared a shot of a recent addition to her daughter’s closet on social media — a super sparkly Jimmy Choo bag. The glitter gold purse has North’s name written across it in hot pink lettering, much bigger than the black Jimmy Choo label above it. And while it looks small enough for North to carry comfortably on her arm, it’s got quite the hefty price tag — 700 bucks! That may be less than half of what Penelope’s Fendi purse cost, but still, that’s not a small number. Kim didn’t post any pics of her daughter actually carrying the expensive purse, but we’ll be on the lookout. With so many adorable appearances under her belt, we know North will look just as iconic as her cousin when she steps out to show this off.

Beautiful bags aren’t the only thing these cousins have in common! They both attended a design camp last month and were able to participate in a fun fashion show. And the month before that, the little ones had a joint unicorn-themed birthday bash.

We just hope they stay this close — and stay serving us fashion inspo! It seems insane that a five and six-year-old could show us a thing or two about style, but just look at Penelope’s dinner look. We’ll take everything in our size, please!