LOONA: K-Pop Group Drops Video For ‘favOriTe’ & Fans Freak Over Choreography & More

K-Pop group, LOONA released the music video for their debut single as a full unit! The visual for ‘fav0riTe’ has fans going wild over their cool choreography and stunning outfits! Watch the full video here!

LOONA is taking over the internet after the release of their “favOriTe” music video on August 7! The K-Pop group — which includes 12 beautiful singers/dancers, HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won, Olivia Hye — show off their amazing choreography, vocals and individual personalities in the upbeat video. Everything was in sync, from their moves, to their outfits and even their long, straight hair. The powerhouse girl group coordinated schoolgirl outfits, wearing grey pleated skirts, with white button-up shirts and matching sneakers.

The video opens with, HeeJin welcoming fans and leading them to her group members. — The opening makes sense since It’s extra HeeJin was the very first LOONA member to be announced back in 2016. Now, Loona has been a trending topic, worldwide on Twitter ever since their highly anticipated video dropped. Fans can’t get enough of the group’s first music video as a 12-member group and we’ve collected some of the best reactions!

“Wow. they really did it,” one excited fan tweeted. “They really merged the cute and girl crush concept. I’m in disbelief. I can’t literally believe my eyes. Booty popping in school skirts? The industry will never be the same.” The comments continued to pour in as loyal fans cheered on their girls! “I’M STILL CRYING AFTER TWO YEARS OUR GIRLS DID THIS AND I DON’T KNOW HOW TO PROCESS IT. AND YEOJIN RAPPED,” another fan wrote. The official name for LOONA’s fanbase is “Orbit” and the popular hashtag, #LOONABlastOff has taken the internet by storm!

Wow. they really did it. They really merged the cute and girl crush concept. I'm in disbelief. I can't literally believe my eyes. Booty popping in school skirts? The industry will never be the same. #LOONA_FAVOURITE https://t.co/Z5n0RiVVl7 — UMNIA (@UMNIAmusic) August 7, 2018

I am legit shedding tears oh my god i love them so much #LOONA_FAVOURITE — LOONA’s favOriTe is out! (@ott_erX) August 7, 2018

If you somehow haven’t heard of LOONA, the South Korean girl group was formed by Blockberry Creative and have been promoted as solo artists and sub units since 2016. But, everything changed in August 2018, when they began teasing their debut single, “favOriTe”. The first teaser was released on August 1, with the video, as you already know, debuting on August 7. LOONA’s debut concert titled, LOOΠΔ birth, will take place on August 19.