Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas Residency: Dates, How To Buy Tickets, & Everything You Need To Know

Viva Las Vegas! Mother Monster is set to hit the Las Vegas strip in a dazzling residency & we’ve got all the details here!

The glitz & glamour of Las Vegas is so perfectly suited for Lady Gaga, 32, we can’t believe this hasn’t happened sooner! The “Bad Romance” singer has officially announced a 27 show residency at the city’s new Park MGM resort. The set of performances, which kick off on Dec. 28, and run until fall of 2019, will actually feature TWO different shows, and fans can take their pick. According to a press release, LADY GAGA ENIGMA is a brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other while LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO will feature stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook. Or, if you’re a diehard Little Monster, you can always check out both!

Excited for the series of shows? Gaga is right there with you. “I can’t wait to share ENIGMA with all of my fans and with Las Vegas. We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music,” she said in a statement.

So, how do you snatch up tickets?! Tickets for all 27 Performances go on Sale Monday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. and start at $77.90. Members of Lady Gaga’s Little Monsters fan community will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. PT to Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. PT. Plus, for those who have been dying to meet Gaga, this could be your chance. There will be a select number of VIP and meet & greet packages as well! For more information, visit GagaVegas.com.

Gaga joins a long & iconic list of stars who have jumped on-board the residency bandwagon. Celine Dion, 50, Britney Spears, 36, Jennifer Lopez, 49, and Gwen Stefani, 48, are just some of the celebs who have been spending a little extra time in Sin City. The Backstreet Boys are also currently performing their “Larger Than Life” residency there. Be sure to check out the full list of Gaga’s upcoming performance dates below!

2018 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA ENIGMA Shows

December 28; 30 – 31

2019 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA ENIGMA Shows

January 17; 19; 24; 26; 31

February 2

May 30

June 1; 6; 8; 12; 14

October 17; 19; 23; 25; 31

November 2; 6; 8

2019 Performance Dates: LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO Shows

January 20

February 3

June 2; 9