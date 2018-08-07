Kourtney & Younes Unfollow Each Other On Instagram: Have They Broken Up?

Uh oh! Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima stopped following each other on Instagram, which is never a good sign. Is their relationship over, or is something else happening?

This doesn’t look good! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima are no longer following each other on Instagram, repeat NOT following each other on Instagram! The couple have been on the rocks lately after Younes posted a hella rude comment on one of her cute Instagram pics. Was the fight over his comment the final straw before breaking up? Another possibility: maybe Kourtney just doesn’t want Younes seeing her pics after his mean comment!

The Insta drama began with Younes snarkily writing “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” in response to Kourtney posting an adorable pic that showed her smiling while wearing a thong bathing suit. The comment seemed needlessly mean and a little out of character for a couple that’s usually all over each other. Something seems to have been going on behind the scenes with them! That comment put Younes in the dog house with Kourtney, and he’s been trying to win back her affection since the mid-July incident.

“He feels horrible because he really loves her and doesn’t want to lose her over the impulsive comment he regrets,” a source close to the model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But he feels like things have changed between them and he wants to get back to her ASAP to get on her good side again or he fears he may lose her forever.”

Younes really has some work to do if he wants to make things right with Kourtney, who was understandably livid about what he wrote. But is she mad enough that she’d end things. Scott Disick would surely be thrilled! He hinted on the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that he’d love to get back together! Younes’ mistake could be the first step in making that happen…