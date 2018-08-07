Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Split: He Cozies Up To Justin Bieber’s Ex In Mexico

Oh No! Kourtney Kardashian is once again a single lady, after splitting with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The breakup was confirmed when he was photographed getting cozy with another woman in Mexico. See the pics here.

It looks like Younes Bendjima, 25 can’t keep up with Kourtney Kardashian, 39. The reality star and model may have seemed like the perfect pair, but after rumblings that the two were on the rocks, they confirmed that they have split after all. The breakup was confirmed on Aug. 7, when photos surfaced on TMZ of Younes cozying up to Jordan Ozuna in Mexico. Clad in their bathing suits, the pair had their arms wrapped around each other and huge smiles on their faces as the cameras snapped away. Jordan’s name may sound familiar — she was previously romantically linked to Tyga and Justin Bieber. SEE THE PICS OF YOUNES AND JORDAN HERE.

Fans first started speculating that it might be over for Kourtney and her model boyfriend when they noticed that the two unfollowed each other on social media. This came weeks after Younes publicly shaded his then-girlfriend on Instagram. In case you need a reminder, Kourt uploaded a picture of herself in a thong-bikini on July 16, showing off her bare butt and Younes was not having it. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” Younes asked, in a salty comment.

Kourtney was the one to end the more than one-year relationship, according to TMZ’s source. However, the site claims that it wasn’t Younes’ nasty comment that did them in. Earlier this summer, Kourtney and Younes spent a significant amount of time together in Italy, part of which included her kids.

Kourtney and Younes initially met in the most casual way: At a bar. The pair first laid eyes on each other in Paris back in October 2016. Ironically it was the same night of Kim Kardashian’s terrifying Paris hotel robbery. Since then, they’ve been known for the luxurious and picturesque vacations they’ve taken together. In May 2017, they were both spotted partying in Cannes. A few months later, they galavanted through the Egyptian pyramids side-by-side. The care-free relationship may have seemed like an endless series of getaways, but trouble in paradise still crept up on the fun-loving duo. So sad!