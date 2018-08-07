Kim & Khloe Kardashian Diss Younes Bendjima After He Defends Himself Amid Kourtney Split

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s sudden breakup just got real as sisters Kim and Khloe are coming for the model. We’ve got their epic disses towards Kourt’s ex.



The Kardashian sisters always have each other’s backs so it’s little surprise that Kim, 37, and Khloe, 34, are coming hard for Younes Bendjima following his sudden split with Kourtney, 39. The 25-year-old Algerian born model was photographed getting handsy with Tyga’s bikini clad ex Jordan Ozuna, 28, in Mexico in photographs from Aug. 6, looking as if he was single and loving life. After the pics dropped, it was revealed on Aug. 7 that Kourt had dumped him after a year and a half of dating. Now not only have the sisters all unfollowed him on social media, they’re dissing him hard as he’s tried to defend himself on Instagram.

Younes posted an IG story showing the Daily Mail article about him rebounding with bikini clad Jordan and he wrote over it, “They really want me to be the bad guy. F**k your Hollywood bulls**t (can’t even have fun with your friends no more). Daily Mail where are my 12 other friends?” Khloe then commented on it “Alexa play ‘Heard It All Before’ by Sunshine Anderson,” with total snark, not believing that his actions were so innocent.

Kim did the same thing when Younes made another attempt to defend himself. He wrote on an IG story “Once again you guys failed. I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me. I know who I am and where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter, the one of my Lord.” He followed it up with a photo showing him and a large group of friends having dinner together in Mexico with the comment ‘”found them” as a diss to the DM about how they didn’t show him with his pals, just Jordan. Still Kim wasn’t having it, commenting “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip.'” OUCH!

Kourt has already completely scrubbed Younes from her IG page as if their relationship never existed. Younes still has a two pics up of the former couple on his page while erasing the vast majority of their dating history. His last pic was from July 2 and showed he and Kourtney posing together on the streets of Portofino, Italy during their super romantic three-week getaway across Rome, Capri and the Amalfi coast. He wrote “Italy with my love” in Italian for the caption. He also left up their 2017 Halloween pic where they dressed as Bonnie and Clyde, but all other pics of Kourt are now gone.