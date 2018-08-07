Kendall Jenner Floats Topless For Sexy ‘LOVE’ Magazine Shoot — See Pic

Kendall Jenner has always loved showing off her breasts in braless or see-through looks. Now she’s gone completely topless for ‘LOVE’ magazine and we’ve got the sexy pic.

It’s no secret Kendall Jenner loves showing off her boobs. She’s constantly seen in sheer tops that flaunt her nipples or going braless in tight shirts. Now she’s upped the ante for LOVE magazine by going completely topless. The 22-year-old is the UK fashion mag’s cover girl for their bi-annual fall/winter 2018 issue and her photos inside do not disappoint. She flaunts her bare boobs while floating in a lake while wearing nothing but a pair of red bikini bottom undies and perfect makeup. The water is definitely chilly as her chest appears quite perky in the photo that dropped on Aug. 7.

We knew something racy would be coming soon as LOVE’s Editor in Chief Katie Grand posted a video of Kendall topless in an English pond, floating around in between posing on July 27. She captioned it “Shooting with Kendall at Hampstead Ponds” and Kenny sure is game because the water looked cold and murky in the North London ponds which are frequented by numerous bathers in the summer months. She’s seen in the video laughing while treading water while topless. It was Katie who revealed the topless pic of Kendall on her Instagram page.

LOVE has always been a go-to place for celebrities to do topless yet tasteful shoots. Models Emily Ratajkowski, 27, Ashley Graham, 30, Alexa Chung, 34, Stephanie Seymour, 50, and other fashionistas posed either topless or totally nude for the mag’s 18th edition in August of 2017. The artsy pics were done by legendary French photographer Patrick Demarchelier. Kendall’s own sister Kim Kardashian, 37, posed full frontal nude in a series of pics by Steven Klein for the mag in their Spring/Summer 2015 editorial, so Kenny’s just joining the club.

While the pics of Kendall are super sexy, she got serious with the magazine in an interview where she revealed that her anxiety issues got the better of her in 2017. “Last season I didn’t do any shows,” she revealed. “Just ‘cause I was working in LA and I was like ‘Oof, I can’t right now – I’m gonna go crazy.’ I was on the verge of a mental breakdown.” She didn’t divulge exactly what triggered the panic attacks, but it was enough to make her cut back on her heavy workload.