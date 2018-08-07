Kathleen Turner Slams Jennifer Aniston & Cast Of ‘Friends’: They Were ‘Unwelcoming & Cliquey’

Kathleen Turner just burst our bubble! The actress is claiming that the ‘Friends’ cast was not as open to outsiders, she revealed in a new interview.

Kathleen Turner, 64, took shots at the cast of Friends in an explosive new interview with Vulture. The actress claimed that during her three-episode run on the hit sitcom, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox made her feel unwelcome. She also took aim at how closed off the cast was to anyone outside the group. Turner famously played Chandler Bing’s (Matthew Perry,48) father during a memorable three-episode run. She recounted, “I’ll be quite honest…I didn’t feel very welcomed by the cast.” When asked for specifics, she continued, “I remember I was wearing this difficult sequined gown – and my high heels were absolutely killing me. I found it odd that none of the actors thought to offer me a seat.” She went on to say that she didn’t believe it was anything personal but instead, she blamed it on them being cliquey.

Turner preferred not to take shots at anyone specifically, saying, “I don’t think my experience with them was unique. I think it was simply that they were such a tight little group that nobody from the outside mattered”. She also refused to comment on the acting ability of the cast. She took the high road and offered, “Maybe if I’d had months to work with them, I’d be in a better position to evaluate their skill. But I could only judge based on the period I worked on the show, which wasn’t long,” she shared. “I do respect the camaraderie they had. You can see camaraderie on the screen”.

It is true that the Friends cast was famously close. Lisa Kudrow, 55, told The Guardian back in 2015, “We all went through something significant together, and that’s a strong bond. As you get older, you realize, oh, you don’t have that with just about everybody.” Jennifer Aniston 49, also revealed in the special, Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows, “We experienced friendship, family, heartbreak, babies, everything, together.” Kathleen Turner’s Friends experience might have been a sour one, but she understood that they weren’t against her. Rather, it’s a further testament to how close that legendary cast was. This is very good news for fans!