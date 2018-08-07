‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn & Briana Engage In New Twitter Feud After Televised Reunion Brawl

‘Teen Mom 2’ televised a foul-mouthed reunion between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus on Aug. 6, but their fight didn’t end there. They later hashed it out on Twitter. See their new disses, here!

The scary showdown between Kailyn Lowry, 26, and Briana DeJesus, 24, continued even after the Teen Mom 2 “Behind the Screams” episode aired on Aug. 6. The two moms carried their fight from the small screen to Twitter the same day! Kailyn popped off a chain of tweets, claiming it was the producers’ ideas to chat in-person with Briana and not hers. We can see why after watching last night’s episode, during which Briana’s sister Brittany yanked Kailyn’s ponytail for just attempting to talk to her older sister! “The producers encouraged me to text briana to meet up prior to that scene with Chelsea…Came outta left field with the higher ups are asking if you would be willing to talk to her + added their own suggestions,” Kailyn wrote in two separate tweets. She added, “They really make it look like it was my idea to ask her to talk…I also texted 3 producers on set and said don’t put them behind me on the couch.”

It was a lot to expect the two to sit down for a civil chat. Keep in mind that Briana is Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Morroquin’s ex, so naturally, the two have had bad blood for months. Briana explained why she finally “popped off” in the reunion episode in tweets that are now deleted. “This whole situation would of never happened if ppl minded their business on who I was f—king. Also I wasn’t scared, I popped off in front of cameras cause I was tired of things being done secretly and ppl playing the victim,” Briana tweeted. “I saw plenty of msgs in Javi’s phone of a certain someone talking about me and my family. U can’t point fingers if ur hands are just as dirty.”

It must’ve been a weak explanation to Kailyn. The Love is Bubblegum author shook off her tweets by bringing up Briana’s lowest blow: her previous claim on social media that one of Kailyn’s baby daddies, Chris Lopez, physically abused her in front of their child Lux, 1, and her two other kids Isaac, 8, and Lincoln, 4. “I truthfully can’t remember a time i ever talked about her family…Bitch stay the f**k away…I wouldn’t talk about her kids,” Kailyn wrote in a series of tweets. “There’s a difference between talking about the person you have a problem with, and then extending it to their kids and significant others and family…Defending yourself isn’t talking about my kids or my parents.”

Well, Kailyn’s just glad the whole fiasco is behind her. “Anyway, glad that’s over,” she tweeted, checking off for the night. “How’s everyone’s night going?” Well, it was definitely quite a ride, Kailyn – thanks for asking!