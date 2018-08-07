Jordan Ozuna: See Sexiest Pics Of Model Linked To Younes Bendjima, Justin Bieber & Tyga

Who is the woman Younes was spotted getting cozy with after his alleged split from Kourtney Kardashian? Jordan Ozuna — Justin Bieber and Tyga’s ex! Take a look at her hottest photos to date!

Looks like Younes Bendjima, 25, is moving on! The model may have been yachting it up with Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and her kids in Europe last month, but that’s all in the past — the end of an era, really. But while Younes and the reality star have allegedly ended their relationship, he was spotted getting cozy with another woman. Does that mean there’s a new lady in his life already? TMZ has the pics, and you might recognize the mystery woman in a white bikini that he’s hugging in Mexico. If you’re a fan of Justin Bieber or Tyga, she’ll be a familiar face — she’s their ex, Jordan Ozuna. In the sweet shots, the Younes and Jordan are wearing bathing suits with their arms wrapped around each other and big ol’ matching smiles on their faces.

A beautiful model who grew up in Guam and Hawaii, Jordan was linked to J.B. back in 2013 when they cuddled up at Las Vegas Indoor Skydiving. Rumors about her and Tyga started spreading four years later, and were only fueled further by their sexy Mexican vacation. We know what you’re thinking. How in the world was Jordan able to wow this many high-profile celebs? Here’s a hint — she’s absolutely gorgeous! All it takes is one quick look at Jordan’s Instagram account to see a flawless line-up of her stunning selfies. Whether she’s topless on a boat or posing in an orange bikini, this model clearly knows her angles. We just wonder if Younes will have as much of a problem with her sexy social media shots as he did with Kourtney’s…

Who could forget the salty comment he left on a pic his ex posted in thong bikini bottoms? “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” he asked. Wow — such shade!

We hope he's leaving negativity like that in the past.