John Cena ‘Heartbroken’ Romance With Nikki Bella’s Over For Good: It’s ‘A Hard Pill To Swallow’

After trying to save their relationship, John Cena and Nikki Bella officially ended it. We’re EXCLUSIVELY hearing he’s having a ‘hard’ time accepting that its over.

When he’s in a WWE ring, John Cena, 41, never gives up and fights (usually) to victory. Yet, this is one time that Cena is not going to overcome the odds. After working to salvage their relationship, John and Nikki Bella, 34, called it quits – for good. Though losing Nikki has left a huge hole in his heart, a source close to John EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that he’s finding a way to fill it. “John is heartbroken with the finality of the relationship,” the insider says, “but he is burying himself in his work on the [Transformers spin-off] Bumblebee film.”

“John has been divorced before,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “so he knows that things get better when a great relationship goes sour and ends.” It’s true. John was married to his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Huberdeau, 38, from 2009 to 2012, so this isn’t the first time that he’s seen a long-term relationship fall apart. However, this breakup will be considerably harder. “He also knows he will be able to move on from his relationship with Nikki but it will be hard, [especially since] they still will work together in their WWE-related duties.”

Thankfully for these two, the chances of these two bumping into each other at a WWE event are slim. In addition to his upcoming role as Agent Burns in the Bumblebee movie, John has lent his voice to The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, and he’s currently filming Project X with Jackie Chan. After that, he’ll begin work on The Janson Directive. While John is busy pursuing his movie career, he hasn’t forgotten that he’s a WWE Superstar. Though he hasn’t wrestled since beating Triple H at The Greatest Royal Rumble, John did give his fans some good news: he announced that he would return to action when the WWE holds its massive event in Shanghai, China on Sept. 1.

As for Nikki, she also has adopted a part-time schedule, though a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she was determined to have one last run in the WWE. “Nikki has had lingering neck issues for quite some time but she is rehabbing constantly…she wants to have another WrestleMania moment, she wants to win another championship and she still has unfinished business in the ring.” Maybe the next time these two cross paths, it’ll be in Shanghai? How awkward will that be?