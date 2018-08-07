Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez: Fans Urge Him To Propose ASAP After She Serenades Him

The next celebrity couple to get engaged is…Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez? That’s certainly what fans want after watching JLo sing to her bae while on an Italian holiday.

“What do you guys think of my performance?” Alex Rodriguez, 43, captioned an August 7 Instagram video, showing him and Jennifer Lopez, 49, relaxing aboard a boat out in Italy. As Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” blared in the background, the natural songbird couldn’t help but joining in. Jennifer matched Steve Perry’s vocals, while Alex did his best to…well…hold the camera while banging his head. Hey, nobody tuned into the video expecting to see the New York Yankees slugger sing. Actually, judging by the comments, many expected to see A-Rod get down on one knee.

“But did you propose tho!” “OMG I thought you were going to propose! By the way Jlo looks stunning!” “You and @jlo are the cutest ! Couple goals for sure ! Most beautiful couple ever by far! Stay together and make us believe in for ever !” “Did you ask her to marry you. It seemed like a perfect night. @jlo I hope he did if, not throw him over board 😂😂😜. Cute couple ❤” The comments section of A-Rod’s video was full of fans that want to see this couple finally get hitched.

“You two!!! Never stop believing!! Your (sic) both my favorite couple right now! You couldn’t be more perfect for each other! Jen always looks Gorgeous and Glowing! But now you both are glowing!! You both radiate with happiness! and to think all this time your souls have wanted to connect and it finally happened! Now put a ring on it! So we can say ” And they lived happily ever after”!!!! Best to you both! You & your children deserve it!!!” @Imartsea wrote.

On one hand, after 18 months of sweet bliss, it just seems natural that these two will get married. Plus, as a source close to A-Rod EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, he feels as if he met his “soul mate” and he’s just waiting for the right moment to pop the question. On the other hand, these two have dealt with marriage before. Jennifer has been married three times – to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998, to Chris Judd from 2001-03, and to Marc Anthony from 2004-14 (the father of her twins – son Maximilian, 10, and daughter Emme, 10) A-Rod was married to Cynthia Scurtis – the mother of his two kids, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, from 2002-2008. After a few trips to the altar, these two crazy kids might just enjoy being in love for the time being. Or, JLo could be coming back from Italy with a major souvenir — a diamond ring!