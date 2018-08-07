Jennifer Garner & Daughter Rescued After Getting Lost On Kayaking Trip – What Happened?

Getting lost in a kayak probably isn’t what Jennifer envisioned for her Swedish mother/daughter vacay — but she and Violet made the most of it! Get all of the details on their rescue here!

Jennifer Garner‘s vacation with her daughter Violet, 12, didn’t exactly go as planned. The actress, 46, may have posted a serene shot of the two of them paddling in Sweden during sunset, but the pair’s kayaking trip wasn’t as peaceful as it looked. “On a pre-middle school sneakaway with my eldest… Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes,” Jennifer captioned the photo. “Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. Did we have to be rescued? Yup.” She added with her hashtags that the sunset was an upside, and Violet never once complained. Aw! Even though we can totally picture this whole ordeal, we do wish we’d witnessed it.

It sounds like a scene from one of Jennifer’s movies, doesn’t it? In fact, she has a new HBO show in the works, and it’s literally about outdoor trips gone bad. It’s a comedy series called Camping, and this kayaking accident honestly sounds like a promo. What a crazy coincidence — and it gets better! After her initial post detailing their rescue, Jennifer posted a pic of Matthias, the man who saved them. “If you’ve seen my post today… This is Mattias! Our savior! Thank you,” she wrote. We love that she gives credit where credit is due, almost as much as we love the thought of Jennifer taking her daughter on a special trip before the beginning of middle school. So sweet!

The last time we saw these two out and about, they were on a shopping trip and Jennifer had an arm around Violet. And when they walked through JFK that same day, they were holding hands with matching smiles on their faces.

Can you say mom goals? Their attempt at kayaking might not have been perfect, but we bet they were having the time of their lives anyway!