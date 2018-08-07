Jamie Lynn Spears Slammed For Letting Daughter, 10, Carry Rifle After Almost Dying In ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears has come under attack after letting her 10-year-old daughter, Maddie, hold a massive rifle in a photo that was shared on Instagram.

Jamie Lynn Spears, 27 has come under fire after making a questionable parental decision. An Instagram photo posted by her husband Jamie Watson, 36, on Aug. 6 shows Spears’ 10-year-old daughter Maddie wearing headphones and carrying a hunting rifle. The caption read “getting her ready for dove season”. While stepdad Jamie is an avid hunter and Maddie is said to often accompany him on various hunts, fans were not happy to see the young girl holding such a big gun for fun.

One commenter posted, “Put down the gun, pick up a pair of binoculars and take a hike together”. Another went on to say “Irresponsible much?!? Or just country dumb?!?” It should be noted that Jamie Lynn and her family live in Louisiana, where they allow hunting from September through January. But the photo certainly angered a number of Jamie and Jamie’s followers.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Jamie Lynn’s parenting has been called into questioning. Back in February 2017, Maddie was left unconscious, following an ATV accident. Maddie’s ATV flipped over and was submerged under water for several minutes, but fortunately, Maddie made a full recovery. Jamie would later describe the incident on her Instagram by saying, “A month ago, at this time, I was living a mothers/anyones worst nightmare happening right in front of my eyes, helplessly….”. The user manual for the ATV stated that Maddie was too young to operate the vehicle. So could this gun-situation just be another example of Jamie and Jamie being too lenient? According to the angry commenters, it could be.

In case you’re unaware, Jamie Lynn Spears married Jamie Watson in 2014 after meeting during the filming of her 2010 TLC special, Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out. Spears gave birth to Maddie in 2008 while starring on the Nickelodeon series, Zoey 101. She currently shares custody of Maddie with her ex-fiancee, Casey Aldridge. Furthermore, Watson and Spears welcomed their daughter Ivey Joan Watson this past May. Spears and Watson have not yet commented on the backlash surrounding the Instagram photo.