‘Big Brother’s Bayleigh Dayton Thinks She Might Be Pregnant With Swaggy C’s Baby & He’s Shook

Is there a brand new resident inside the ‘Big Brother’ house? Bayleigh Dayton revealed that she’s ‘freaked the hell out’ that she might be pregnant with Swaggy C’s child, and he’s speechless as well!

Season 20 of Big Brother may be one for the history books. During the live feeds on Aug. 5, Bayleigh Dayton, 25, spoke with housemate Haleigh Broucher, 21, about something that was bothering her. During the awkward conversation, Bayleigh danced around the subject but she seemingly indicated she might be pregnant – and it might belong to Chris “Swaggy C” Williams! Haleigh said she was “freaked the heck out” about this possibility, and Swaggy shared the same sentiment online. He cryptically tweeted three flushed-faced emojis, before joking that he was logging off for the night, per Us Weekly.

“I had a dream. You have to read my mind. Don’t say it out loud,” Bayleigh said to Haleigh. When they both “got on the same page,” Haleigh asked if Bayleigh had confirmed her suspicions. “No, it’s more like pure fear. I don’t even want to know.” Though Haleigh tried to assure her fellow housemate that “everything happens for a reason,” Bayleigh wasn’t terribly convinced. “Totally. But, like, no. Not allowed to happen at all. Isn’t that insane?”

Swaggy – who was evicted weeks earlier on July 12 – began his “showmance” with Bayleigh shortly after moving into the Big Brother House. Yet, there seems to be something there, as he said he’s met Bayleigh’s parents. He’s also told Us Weekly that he and Bayleigh were thinking about moving in with each other once Big Brother ends. “When you confide in someone and can put 100 percent trust in them it grows fast. You see them at their worst, you sleep with them every night, you see them at their best.”

“It’s her personality,” he said, when asked what he loves most about her. “How much she actually cares for me, aside from the game, in terms of me bettering myself. She’s genuinely concerned about that and not so much her physical attraction, so that’s the main thing that attracted me to her.” As for marriage, he said it was “obviously far down the road.” Uh, it might be sooner than he thinks if he happens to have a pregnant baby mama inside the Big Brother house. Fans will have to see what happens, as Bayleigh supposedly won’t take a pregnancy test until next week.