Brooke Burke’s Trainer Spills Easy Diet Tip That Can Help You Lose Up To A Pound A Day

Brooke Burke looks better than ever at age 46, and her trainer and nutrition expert Jorge Cruise says it’s all about the TIMING when it comes to eating and losing weight.

“Intermittent fasting is probably the most effective technique I’ve ever discovered and it’s the hottest thing in Hollywood, where everyone from Hugh Jackman to J-Lo are doing this,” Jorge Cruise told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve been working with Brooke Burke. I’ve had the privilege of working with Khloe Kardashian for Revenge Body, and my career started with Oprah 20 years ago.” So what exactly is it? “Intermittent fasting is when you eat during an 8 hour window and fast for 16 hours. It’s the most effective way — you can drop up to a pound of a day if you do it right.” So Jorge says you can eat your first meal around 11am, and take your last bite of dinner at 7pm.

It works like this — your body burns fat and repairs itself during that 16 hours, so you lose weight fast. When you are eating, you need to choose whole, healthy foods. Jorge says your diet should be 50 percent fat, 40 percent protein, 10 percent carbs. This doesn’t mean you can eat Big Macs and French Fries for your “fat.” Instead, it’s things like nuts and avocados. Eggs, sweet potatoes, and whole fruits and vegetables are other good choices. Jorge also like coffee with a fat added, like butter or coconut oil. He does HIIT workouts in combination with this diet technique to get even better results.

“Fasting is the f-word that scares many of us, but it truly is the ancient secret of weight loss,” Jorge wrote on Instagram. “For years we’ve been so focussed on what to eat, that we’ve completely ignored the importance of when to eat 🕒 Intermittent fasting puts you in the driver’s seat of your health by automating weight loss. All you have to do is eat your meals in an 8-hour window each day, and if you get hungry you can indulge in my #CruiseControlDiet foods that suppress appetite and keep you in the belly fat-burning zone.”