Iggy Azalea Twerks Up A Storm While Wearing Nothing But A Skimpy Bikini — Sexy Video

Twerk like no one’s watching! Or, in this case, like everyone’s watching! Iggy Azalea was bumping and grinding while partying on a yacht with friends and the video is WILD!

Iggy Azalea, 28, is officially the twerking queen! The rapper let lose on a yacht with friends on August 6, where she documented their wild night. Iggy posted numerous videos to her Instagram stories, some of which showed off her bootylicious twerking skills and we can’t look away! She looked stunning in a multicolored animal-print bikini that showed off her slim figure. Watch the epic twerk show and check out snaps from her sexy night out!

Iggy’s been hoping on yachts all throughout the week, as she was just photographed partying on a lavish boat with her rumored boyfriend, and longtime friend Tyga, 28. The rappers, who recently collaborated on the hit track, “Kream,” were spotted boarding a luxury yacht in Miami on August 5. Iggy looked beautiful in curve-hugging maroon dress, which showcased her cleavage. Meanwhile, T-Raww donned a white tee and bright neon green shorts.

The two fueled dating rumors since April, when they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella. The rappers were photographed arriving to night one of the annual music festival in Indio, California together. Iggy and Tyga were later spotted at West Hollywood’s Sunset Marquis Hotel in an apparent business meeting of sorts, that same month. However, Iggy has swiftly denied that she and her longtime friend, T-Raww are more than friends.

Iggy’s yacht moves came after she teased her new EP, Survive the Summer — her first slew of new music in four years. The multi-platinum selling, Grammy nominated artist, posted three completely nude photos on August 3 to promote her new project. She strategically covered her private parts with a large, neon green Prada bag, which matched her neon green heels.