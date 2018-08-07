Becca Kufrin Reveals The 1 Thing That Made Her ‘Afraid’ Of Falling For Garrett Yrigoyen

Before Becca Kufrin gave her final rose to Garrett Yrigoyen, she admittedly had some reservations about him — and there was one specific element of his past that freaked her out the most.

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are happily engaged, but it’s neither of their first times taking that step in a relationship. Obviously, we saw Becca get engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor, but Garrett has a heavy relationship history, as well. Actually, he was married for six months back in 2016! Garrett opened up about his first marriage to Kayla Cunningham on the show, and court documents surfaced showing that they tied the knot in Sept. 2015, then finalized their divorce in March 2016. However, Garrett told Becca that the marriage, which he described as “emotionally abusive,” really only lasted two months.

Now that The Bachelorette has ended and Becca and Garrett are able to be public with their love, she’s opening up about how learning about his past relationship really gave her some fears about their future together. “I was more afraid with him [than the other guys] because he had been married,” Becca admitted to People. “I really wanted to make sure that he was 100 percent in. He did take things slower than the other guys, and that was something he was never hiding the fact of, which I appreciated.”

However, at the end of the day, Becca said she knew that Garrett taking longer to say “I love you” made her believe that he really meant it. “Garrett is one of the only people…right away I felt 100 percent me,” she explained. “The best way I can describe it is if you have a puzzle and it’s two pieces that match correctly and it just clicks into place.”

As for Garrett, he said his first marriage is a secret blessing, because it bettered him in his relationship with Becca. “If there’s anything I learned from [my marriage] it was always to be honest, open and transparent,” he told the mag. “That’s how it will always be with us.” Becca and Garrett are planning to do some traveling now that they’re out in the open, and then will move in together. The exact location of their future home is still unknown, although they did admit on After the Final Rose that they’re strongly considering California!