Farrah Abraham: Why She’s Down To Fight Lindsay Lohan Or Paris Hilton In Celeb Boxing Match

Farrah Abraham’s ready to take on any star in her upcoming boxing celeb boxing match in Atlantic City in October! The reality star tells us why she’s just fine throwing punches with Lindsay Lohan or Paris Hilton!

Farrah Abraham, 27, is ready to take on whoever will join her in the ring, and that includes Paris Hilton, 37, and Lindsay Lohan, 32! The Teen Mom alum tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll take on anyone if it’s for a good cause! Farrah will partake in a celebrity boxing match in Atlantic City in October to raise against bullying, following her deal with Celebrity Boxing creator Damon Feldman. “I love both Lindsay and Paris. They are real survivors like myself through bullying, so I think they would be great to get in the ring for the great cause of anti-bullying!”, she reveals. “And, since school is starting I’m especially excited to bring more attention to the importance of anti-bullying.”

While it’s unclear who Farrah’s opponent will be, friends turned foes, Paris and Lindsay were offered a pretty penny to participate in the boxing match — $250,000 to be exact. And, while that seems like a nice payday, either star has confirmed their participation. A separate report has also claimed that organizers for the match have reached out to stars including, Teyana Taylor, Chanel West Coast and Blac Chyna for the fight. And, rumor has it that Farrah wouldn’t mind taking on any of her former Teen Mom co-stars. So, this should get interesting! However, no concrete details have been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Farrah’s been hitting the gym to prepare for her boxing debut. The reality star has been posting her workouts on Instagram (as seen below), and, her form is looking pretty good! in her original announcement, Farrah wrote on Instagram: “Excited to announce I’m officially signed for Celebrity Boxing Match this October in Atlantic City!… Happy to be in the ring for a great cause against bullying. Bullying has caused so many deaths, abuse and hardships. I don’t tolerate any bullying and I’m proud celebrities can use their platform for a positive social impact.”

Farrah’s been hitting the bag with personal trainer, Jeremy Jackson, who’s been helping her get her footwork just right for the ring. She’e been jump-roping, working on her core, and doing other full body workouts to make sure she’s right and tight for her boxing debut!