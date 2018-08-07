Farrah Abraham: Does She Want To Box Her ‘Teen Mom’ Replacement Bristol Palin? The Truth

Let’s get ready to rumble! Farrah Abraham needs an opponent for her upcoming Celebrity Boxing match – how about Bristol Palin? Farrah EXCLUSIVELY reveals to us if she’s willing to throw down with the new ‘Teen Mom’ star.

Bristol Palin, 27, will join the next season of Teen Mom OG, but will she have to fight the woman she’s replacing to get the role? Farrah Abraham, 27, has signed up to participate in an upcoming Celebrity Boxing match to raise awareness against bullying, but still doesn’t have an opponent. When asked about the possibility of going toe-to-to with Sarah Palin’s daughter, Farrah EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that…she’d rather face someone else. “No, that’s nothing I’m interested in. I’ve moved on and I’m looking ahead.”

When asked who she’d like to go twelve rounds with, Farrah didn’t shy away from a challenge. “Ronda Rousey,” she tells HollywoodLife.com. “I’m doing this for anti-bullying and she’d be a great person to pick.” Yes, instead of picking Bristol Palin, Farrah wants to step into the ring with the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion and current WWE Superstar (and quite possibly the next WWE Raw Women’s champion.) Though, Farah also said that Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan would be good picks, but those two are too busy fighting each other to step in the ring with Farrah.

Uh, that shade right there might be more powerful than any punch Farrah could have thrown. She just said that Bristol is so not worth her time. This pretty much backs Farrah’s statements when she found out that the Alaska native was joining Teen Mom. “I don’t care, as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.” To be fair to Bristol, she’s not really replacing Farrah, as Mackenzie McKee was brought on the show after Farrah’s exit. The next season will feature five stars, as Bristol and Mackenzie will join Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Maci Brookout.

As the rest of the Teen Mom cast deals with all the drama of reality television, Farrah might have found her next calling in life. It sounds like Farrah’s really taking to boxing. “I’m training a lot,” she EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “I think I will always keep boxing as a part of my daily workout because it helps bring more focus and clarity to my life.” So, in addition to television personality and adult film star, Farrah will soon add “amateur boxer” to her resume. Of course, she’s not going to be able to call herself that until she finds an opponent. Who’s going to step up and face Farrah?