Ethan Dolan Vows To Never Ride Motorcycle Again After Accident: I’m ‘Appreciating Life’

Ethan Dolan’s near-death motorcycle accident was a major wakeup call for the YouTube star. He swore on Twitter than he’s doing well, but never riding a motorcycle ever again!

Fans of the Dolan Twins were horrified when Grayson Dolan revealed on Instagram that his brother, Ethan Dolan had barely escaped a motorcycle crash alive! Grayson’s photo, posted August 5, showed him standing over Ethan in the hospital, looking pale as a ghost. Ethan, 18, was awake and well, but visibly beaten up from the accident. Scrapes and cuts covered his bloody hands. As Grayson told his fans, Ethan was lucky to be alive.

He captioned the photo, “He’s fine he just scared tf out of his brother… me, im his brother that was scared. On the real god was with us today. Don’t know what I would’ve done if something serious happened 😓. Love you E”. Ethan has already spoken out about the accident, telling his fans that he’s “grateful to be here” and doing well. One day later, Ethan took to Twitter to thank his fans for standing beside him during this difficult time. Oh, and he’s never getting back on a motorcycle after that nonsense!

“Thank you everyone for the get better wishes, love you all. I’m doing good, really appreciating life right now,” he tweeted, complete with a heart emoji. “No riding again, don’t worry lol I’m very much over it.” Thank goodness for that! This was too close a call for any of our tastes.

Okay, so no more daredevil motorcycle stunts. But we expect the Dolan Twins to come back with something crazy on YouTube still. Hopefully, both Ethan and Grayson take their safety seriously!