Ellie Goulding Engaged: Singer Set To Marry Caspar Jopling, 26, After 1.5 Years Of Dating

Congratulations are in order for Ellie Goulding — the singer is engaged to her boyfriend of more than a year, Caspar Jopling. The pair made their announcement in a very traditional way, too!

Ellie Goulding,31, and her boyfriend, Caspar Jopling, 26, are engaged! The two didn’t go public with the news on social media, but rather, made the reveal in a very traditional British way — through an official announcement in the newspaper. “Mr. C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding,” the announcement in The Times read. “The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of the Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.” Congrats!

Ellie and Caspar were first linked romantically in April 2017, about a year and a half ago. Ellie took Caspar as her date to a karaoke bar, and they reportedly acted “very coupley” on the outing. Things were casual at first, but eventually, the pair went public on social media, and they haven’t been shy about showing off their romance ever since. However, in the past, Ellie was rumored to have dated big stars like Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran, so this is definitely a bit more of a low-key relationship. She also dated Dougie Poynter, from the band McFly, for about two years until they split in 2016. The two remain friends.

Caspar is an art dealer who works for Sotheby’s in strategy and Contemporary art, according to The Sun. He graduated from Harvard University and also attended Eton. Caspar lives in New York City, and he and Ellie split their time between her home in London and his in the Big Apple.