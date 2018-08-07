Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Voted Off Sidewalk & Twitter Goes Into Meltdown

The city of Los Angeles finally found a way to stop Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame from being vandalized — remove it altogether! We have details about the shocking decision here.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said in the past that they would never remove a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame because of backlash against a celebrity. But may have changed on Monday, August 6, when the West Hollywood City Council voted to get rid of Donald Trump‘s star! “West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame #horcruxdestroyed #bellicose #belligerent #unAmericanvalues #MakeAmericaintoAmericaAgain,” West Hollywood Mayor John Duran tweeted Monday night.

Now, it’s important to understand that this is only a proposal; Trump’s star is not being removed yet, but West Hollywood is asking Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the Los Angeles City Council, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to make it so. The Chamber of Commerce would have the final say in removing the star.

“The City Council will consider adopting a resolution urging the Los Angeles City Council and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove President Donald J. Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, due to his disturbing treatment of women and other actions that do not meet the shared values of the City of West Hollywood, the region, state, and country,” the city council wrote in a resolution.

“Having a ‘star’ on the Walk of Fame is a privilege that is highly sought after by those in the entertainment industry, allowing Mr. Trump to continue to have a star in light of his behavior toward women, particularly in the #timesup and #metoo movements, should not be acceptable in the Hollywood and entertainment industry communities,” the resolution continued.

They also cited some of Trump’s most abhorrent policies, including withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, his desire to ban transgender persons from the military, and the separation of families at the United States/Mexico border as reasons to remove his star. Trump received his Walk of Fame star in 2007, for producing the Miss Universe pageant. Needless to say, Twitter has a lot of opinions about the proposal, both positive and negative:

How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like @carrieffisher https://t.co/f1XMXanpWP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 6, 2018

Thanks for getting that rolling, “Pick-Axe Guy.” pic.twitter.com/uB6cKxL4mL — TruthBeholden (@TruthBeholden) August 7, 2018

The MAGA heads weighed in on the City Council’s proposal immediately of course, professing their undying support for the president. “He’s too good for the Hollywood Walk of “Fame” anyway……save him a spot on Mt Rushmore, a much more appropriate location for someone who is actually using his influence for something significant,” @crazedhousewife tweeted. Sure, Jan. “Typical liberal wants to remove @realDonaldTrump star from the ‘walk of fame’ just because they don’t like him. They did the same thing when the tried to rewrite history by removing Civil War monuments.

This is UnAmerican. We are built on the courner stone of political debates,” another fan of the president tweeted.

For every person pissed off about this proposal, there were plenty of supporters. Mark Hamill‘s idea for Trump’s replacement on the Walk of Fame was perfect: give Carrie Fisher her damn star! “Horcrux destroyed,” another supporter tweeted. Another suggested that the guy who recently vandalized Trump’s star with a pickaxe, Austin Mikel Clay, be given his own star. Hey, if Trump’s star is gone, it can’t get vandalized anymore!