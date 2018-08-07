Demi Lovato Relieved To Go Back To Rehab: Why She Fears Going Home

Demi Lovato just got over a very traumatic experience with her overdose and she’s more ready than she’s ever been to check into rehab and get better so she can prevent anything this terrible from happening again.

Demi Lovato, 25, is getting ready to check herself into rehab after spending nearly two weeks in a hospital to recover from her scary drug overdose on July 24 and she is looking forward to getting better. The singer rather go to rehab than go home because she doesn’t want to be tempted to make another dangerous mistake. “Demi fears going back home after her traumatic experience,” a source close to Demi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She is still terrified over what she has gone through and is so grateful to just be alive. She feels terrified to go back to her house where it all happened and even more scared to be alone. Demi is relieved that she was not alone when she was in trouble and feels so lucky that someone found her in time to save her life.”

Demi was indeed lucky to have gotten the quick help that she did and now that she’s going to rehab, she will for sure be surrounded by people who will fully support her until she’s healthy enough to be on her own again. “Demi is looking forward to being surrounded by professionals at rehab, a place she will feel safe and cared for,” the source continued. “She is okay with checking in for as long as necessary to get well again because right now she is in no rush to go back to that house. She can’t imagine returning to where everything went down and she definitely does not want to be left alone.”