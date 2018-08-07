‘The Challenge’: C.T. Freaks Out On Veronica After A Disastrous Performance In Purge Challenge

The tension between C.T. and Veronica is at an all-time high on ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning.’ Plus, Brad prepares to confront Britni about her flirtation with Chuck. Here’s our recap!

On this week’s episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning, Brad and Kyle are dealing with the aftermath of their blowup with Paulie at last week’s elimination. Naturally, Kyle is worried that Paulie’s lie about Britni (Brad’s girlfriend) and her ex, Chuck, hooking up will get in Brad’s head. Brad himself is admittedly concerned about what might’ve went down and approaches Jozea — who was in the Redemption House with Britni and Chuck — about it. Jozea confirms that a hookup didn’t happen, but admits that Britni’s flirtatious behavior with Chuck is something that he wouldn’t tolerate if it was his relationship.

Meanwhile, Johnny Bananas and Angela’s flirtation starts turning into a little bit more, even though everyone in the house is just convinced they’re both doing it to further their games. As for C.T. and Veronica, they can’t seem to get on the same page when it comes to their gameplay — he wants her to take the challenges more seriously, and she wants to not feel obligated to workout. Then, there’s Jozea and Da’Vonne, who exaggerate about how much video footage they got to see of the Main House while they were in the Redemption House to put put themselves in a position of power.

At the challenge, TJ Lavin announces that there will be a purge — whichever team loses the challenge will automatically be sent to the Redemption House, without a vote or elimination challenge. Kyle and Brad win the challenge, which means they’ll get a significant advantage at the next one, and CT and Veronica are the losers sent straight to the Redemption House.

Naturally, CT does not handle it well, and blows up on Veronica for causing their team to lose. It gets so intense, that Veronica threatens to pack her bags and quit. The drama doesn’t end there, though. Finally, Brad decides to FaceTime Britni and get her side of the story, but the episode ends before we get a chance to find out how the conversation goes. We’ll have to tune in next week, then!