Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: Why Their Relationship Is ‘Easier’ Than His With Anna Farris

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger are getting serious! And Chris says this new relationship is ‘easier’ than the time he spent with ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Things are REALLY heating up between Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzenegger, 28. Their relationship has progressed at lightning speed, and the couple are already doing things like: going to church together, and heading out on family lunch dates. But things weren’t so simple for the Jurassic World actor back when he was with ex-wife, Anna Faris, 41. “Chris loves how Katherine is making so much time for him. She is working around his busy schedule and that’s a huge relief for him. When he was with Anna schedule conflicts were a huge deal and something that caused a lot of arguments,” a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But with Katherine things are easier, so far she’s been very happy to work around his schedule, she makes him feel like he’s the priority and he loves that.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of the actors for comment.

Things do seem easy breezy for the new couple! In photos, Chris and his lady are all smiles, and she has even started to form a relationship with his son Jack! “Chris feels like Katherine is making herself totally available to him and that means so much because it just takes all this pressure off. He doesn’t have to feel guilty about all the time he has to devote to his work,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Katherine is a very easy going and understanding person, she makes Chris feel accepted, loved and cared for which he is really appreciating. Chris is enjoying getting to know Katherine better and he feels like they really have the potential for a solid future together.”

Chris and his ex Anna filed for divorce back in December of 2017, after more than eight years together. They share one child, Jack, 5. Fans were devastated at the time, since Chris and Faris were widely considered to be Hollywood’s cutest power couple – but now, it looks like new love can be equally as charming. Anna has also moved on! She has been with her new boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett, since October, and looks unbelievably happy. Cheers to both couples!